Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,712 shares of company stock worth $2,482,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

