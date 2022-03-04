Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,660 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,423 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

