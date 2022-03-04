Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,183. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.