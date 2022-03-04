Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,985 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3,031.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 124,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $42.75. 2,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

