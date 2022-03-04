Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

