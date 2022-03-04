Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.36. 448,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

