Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as low as $12.53. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 433,745 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

