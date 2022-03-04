Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,054. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $664.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.