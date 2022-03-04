HighTower Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 838,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,283,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.31 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $220.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

