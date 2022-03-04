HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
About Alpha Capital Acquisition
