HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Alpha Capital Acquisition

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

