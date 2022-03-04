HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. HCW Biologics Inc has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

