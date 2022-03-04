Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Announces Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

NYSE HGV traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,882. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

