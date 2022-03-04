Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.97) to GBX 1,027 ($13.78) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $519.52.

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$13.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

