Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Purchases 625 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,172,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 285,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,346. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

