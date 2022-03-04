Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Update

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,882,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,787,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPLT stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,986. Home Plate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

