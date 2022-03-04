Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

