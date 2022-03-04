Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hormel Foods traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 60380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.
In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
