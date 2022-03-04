Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hormel Foods traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 60380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.