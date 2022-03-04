Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$2.03 EPS.

HRL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 95,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

