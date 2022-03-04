Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $102,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $165,000.

HST opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -586.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Compass Point lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

