Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

TWNK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 972,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 276,266 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

