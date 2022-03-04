Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.16. 72,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

