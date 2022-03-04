Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 121,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,237,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

