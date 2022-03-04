HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 560. Approximately 251,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,403,463 shares.The stock last traded at $33.79 and had previously closed at $33.16.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

