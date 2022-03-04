Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Lowered to $198.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of HUBB opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

