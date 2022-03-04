Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $249,000 in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $48,869,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in TaskUs by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

