Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $559,000 in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
