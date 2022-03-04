Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $559,000 in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.