Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,014.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

