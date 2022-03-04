Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.