Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.08% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD opened at $0.17 on Friday. Molecular Data Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

