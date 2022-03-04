Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257 ($3.45).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.31. The company has a market cap of £364.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.98).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

