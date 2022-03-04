Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock worth $1,325,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 108,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

