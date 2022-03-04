Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 303.5% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 303.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hypera Company Profile (Get Rating)
