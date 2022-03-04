Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.34 million and $1,620.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.89 or 0.06607370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.02 or 1.00135323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

