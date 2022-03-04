Idavoll Network Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.95 or 0.06636485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.43 or 1.00035531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network's official Twitter account is @IdavollN

