Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 10,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,995. The company has a market cap of $331.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Identiv has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Identiv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Identiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

