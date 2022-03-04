IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 1.1%

IDW Media Holdings Inc (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 10,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79.
IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%.
IDW Media Company Profile (NYSE:IDW)
IDW Media Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property.
