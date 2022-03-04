IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 1.1%

IDW Media Holdings Inc (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 10,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

IDW Media Company Profile (NYSE:IDW)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.