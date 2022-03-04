IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.55 and a 200-day moving average of $597.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

