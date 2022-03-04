IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 618.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,159,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.42. The stock had a trading volume of 167,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.