IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.39. 328,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,496,317. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

