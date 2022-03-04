IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 38,653 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after buying an additional 301,297 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 217,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

