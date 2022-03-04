IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given New GBX 1,900 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.83) to GBX 1,900 ($25.49) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $975.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

