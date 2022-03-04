Imperial Capital Lowers Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to In-Line

Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.

LTCH stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter worth about $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Latch by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Latch by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 432,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,083,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

