Imperial Capital Lowers Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to In-Line

Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.
LTCH stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83.
About Latch (Get Rating)
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latch (LTCH)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.