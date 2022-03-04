indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. State Street Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,491 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,775,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INDI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $971.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33.
About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
