indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,480,206 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,370. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. State Street Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,491 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,775,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $971.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

