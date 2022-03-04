InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

INFU stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.