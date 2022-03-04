InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
INFU stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.
InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)
