Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Innodata has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of 244.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Innodata by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Innodata by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Innodata by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

