Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $541,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.6% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

