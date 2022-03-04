Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

