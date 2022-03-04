Insider Buying: Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,033,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,164 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $19,705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 614,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLOV. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

