Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.