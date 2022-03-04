Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.