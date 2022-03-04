Insider Buying: Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Acquires £58,100 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($77,955.19).

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 397.50 ($5.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £486.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 444.25. Helical plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.50 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 520 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.98) target price on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

